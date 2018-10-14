PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Maine Mariners and a nearly sold out Cross Insurance Arena in Portland welcomed professional hockey back to the Pine Tree State after two years since the Portland Pirates were sold in 2016.

The Mariners fell 3-0 in the first period to the Adirondack Thunder, but Jason Salvaggio scored the Mariners' first-ever franchise goal. The Thunder piled it on in the second, eventually winning by a score of 6-3.

Fans attending the game were excited to have a hockey team they can watch in person in their home state.

"It's exciting. If you're a hockey fan to come out to a big league environment with all the excitement -- we're glad they're back," said Rich Baumann, a Philadelphia native who now lives in Kennebunk.

"It's exciting. It's a fantastic thing for the city, especially after they spent all that money remodeling this place. Hopefully everybody else here is excited too," said Martin Olcott, who was in town Saturday night with his wife, Jackie, on their yearly trip to Portland where they spent their honeymoon.

"It's good for the businesses around here. He's in the bar business so it means a lot to have something like this for all the businesses in the area," said Jackie Olcott.

Hayden Fowle, who traveled down from Vassalboro, said he was excited to have hockey back in Portland.

"It's amazing. I don't follow the Mariners like I do with the Bruins, but it's fun., cheap entertainment," said Fowle. "I hope for a prosperous season."

The Mariners are back home Friday to host the Reading Royals for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena. It’s the first “1-2-3 Friday” of the season: $1 hotdogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com.

