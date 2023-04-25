Game 4 win showed Celtics’ maturity and development after past playoff losses | Locked On Celtics

The Boston Celtics got a balanced road win over the Hawks in Game 4.

BOSTON — The Celtics are one game away from a series win over Atlanta behind 31 points apiece from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but more so than just a 129-121 victory, Boston showed on Sunday that they are a more mature team thanks to their NBA Finals loss last season.

In a Monday edition of the Locked On Celtics podcast, host John Karalis explained how Game Four showed that maturity and what it tells us about the team.

“They in this game showed that maturity of, we’re not going to let their run get all the way to tie or take a lead,” Karalis explained. “Everybody had a role in this.”

Boston had six double-figure scorers, had 25 assists as a team, and shot 52 percent from the field combined.

“Maturity, making plays and bailing each other out,” Karalis added. “When someone made a bad play, someone else was there to bail their teammate out.”

Most notably, the Celtics look like a more polished and decisive offense than they did even last season. While Boston took 40 three-pointers, the team also made an effort to get to the rim and create shots of ball movement.

“So often, the Celtics are able to just get past that first defender,” Karalis explained. “There’s not even a real move or anything, it’s just quick, boom, and that breaks the defense down.”