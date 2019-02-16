AUGUSTA, Maine — Watching the high school basketball tournament is an annual tradition for many Mainers, but Nathanael Batson doesn't see the action the same way most people do.

"I have a condition called neurofibromatosis," Baston said. "I have no peripheral vision, it's like tunnel vision."

But Nathanael hears the games well, and he feels their energy. And he helps others feel that energy, too.

Nathanael is an accomplished trumpeter in the Lawrence high school band. He's never let his limitations stop him from hitting the high notes in life.

"He's the rising tide that lifts all boats," said band director Loren Fields. "If you think you've had a bad day, just knowing this wonderful young gentleman puts things in perspective."

Nathanael's visual limitations stop him from reading sheet music, so he memorizes all the songs his band plays.

"I make my disability into an ability," Batson said.

From the Star Spangled Banner to Smoke on the Water, Nathanael and his bandmates provide the soundtrack to the tournament. It can be scary to be in big spaces and around big crowds when you can't see well, but that's not holding Nathanael back. Being with friends and serenading fans is what makes the teen the happiest.

"I didn't put my name is a lottery for this," Batson said. "I'm not asking for this, it happened to me. I can't give it back. So yeah, it's kind of bad at times, but I just keep a smile on my face and keep on moving forward."

Nathanael and his friends may not be on the court, but they're a big part of the tournament for Lawrence. From the court to the crowd, the Bulldogs bring the noise, and the beautiful music.