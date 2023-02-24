Get ready for the 50th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb

Registration for the race up the highest peak in the Northeast opens March 1st.

GORHAM, N.H. — Registration opens Wednesday for the 50th Annual Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb.

The race up the highest peak in the Northeast features an average grade of 12%, finished off by a grueling 22% grade climb to the top.

Each year the race benefits the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, which provides environmental education to children, summer camps, and research programs for families.

Dawson Winch is the conservation group's marketing director. She said the race, which is held in August, always brings out the best in people.

"One gentleman and his cousin were training to do it, and the cousin ended up getting sick and was legally blind by the time the race came around. So his cousin led him up the mountain," Winch said. "His cousin wore a bright red jersey, and they rode up the mountain."

Prefect size. When I was battling cancer, cycling was the only thing that cleared my mind. Brings me peace. When I told some strangers (my ride down) at the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb 10 years ago they chalked the finish line for me. Gonna “race” it tomorrow too. pic.twitter.com/qni714Vp5Y — Barry Sherry (@TrekRef) August 19, 2022

Winch said the cousin eventually passed from ALS, but it was a ride she will never forget.

"He said that was the most significant thing he had ever done in his life," Winch said.

Riders can pay the full $350 registration fee or pay $150 and fundraise for the rest. Last year, the race brought in $20,000 for Tin Mountain Conservation, which also just opened a 1.2-mile accessible nature trail across the street.

Those interested can register here.