Falmouth High School quarterback, running star readies for his final run, before taking off

The Falmouth High School quarterback and star runner is aiming to win more track titles before going to college to be a pilot.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Maine students are entering the home stretch of this school year, which means spring sports championships are right around the corner.

One school's track relay team is focused on a state title repeat.

"We definitely are going for it," Falmouth High School senior Finn Caxton-Smith said.

While Caxton-Smith competes in the 100-meter and 200-meter events, he thrives in the relays. Last year, he and his teammates won the Class A 4x100 meter relay.

A strong finish at the state meet qualified the Falmouth boys for a spot in a national event. Racing against teams from across the country, the Mainers took home third place.

"I was astounded, I couldn’t believe we scored in a nation’s event with teams from all over the [United States], I was surprised and excited by it," Caxton-Smith added.

Now, the senior is preparing for his last high school meets on the track.

"I value it a lot, I’m really trying to reach my limits," he added.

While many track events are individual competitions, Caxton-Smith said he enjoys the relays because they have more of a team aspect.

In the fall, he's used to playing high intensive team sports as he was on the Falmouth football team and this year he played quarterback for the first time.

"I did feel pressure, but all my friends helped me through it," Caxton-Smith said.

In between his own practices and meets, Caxton-Smith said he volunteers for middle school track events as a way to give back to his community.

"The community is very important; I think they support all the sports quite a lot," he added.

Once his time flying around the track comes to a close, Caxton-Smith will learn to fly planes while attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

"My dad’s actually a pilot so he had a lot of influence on me throughout the years," he added. "Over time, [I] just fell in love with the thought of doing it."