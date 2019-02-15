PORTLAND, Maine — High school basketball playoff action starts in three locations in Bangor, Portland and Augusta on Friday, but some quarterfinals take place early. Thursday at the Expo, the reigning AA champion girls from Edward Little faced Portland.

Edward Little was down by four in the second quarter when Hannah Chaput put one in to cut the lead to just two points. The Eddies caught up before the halftime buzzer went off thanks to help from Jade Perry. It was 27-25 Edward Little at the half.

But persistence paid off for Portland. The Bulldogs took the lead in the third quarter after an Amanda Kabantu bucket. Portland held on to win 48-43.

The Bulldogs will face top-ranked Oxford Hills in the semifinals on Wednesday.