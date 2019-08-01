There was a Black Bear invasion in Portland on Monday night. The Maine hockey team hosted Yale at the Cross Insurance Arena instead of its usual home at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Plenty of Mainers were in attendance for the Monday night game, including Maine governor Janet Mills.

The game was tied at 1 in the first period, but Rob Michel changed that with a laser-beam shot from near the blue line to put Maine ahead 2-1.

The Black Bears built a 3-1 in the second period, but Yale battled back to tie the game before the period was over. Yale's Mitchell Smith was responsible for the game-tying goal.

This one went to overtime with both teams tied at three, and Black Bear fans would go home happy. Eduards Tralmaks puts in the game-winner with 48 seconds left in overtime. Maine gets the victory in thrilling fashion, 4-3 was the final score. The Black Bears are now 7-9-2 overall.