Auburn will host the National Collegiate Roller Hockey Championships next year

Norway Savings Bank Arena will host the event that will run from April 17-22 in 2024.

AUBURN, Maine — The City of Auburn will host the 2024 National Collegiate Roller Hockey Championships next April at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

According to a news release from the City, the event will take place from April 17 to 22 in 2024.

Marc Gosselin, the Executive Director of Community Partnerships and Sports Tourism for the city, said they've been working to host these championships for a number of years.

“I think it’s a great way to celebrate sport and recreation and bring people to our community," he added.

Roller hockey has many similarities to ice hockey, minus the ice. The game is still fast-paced and intense, but teams play with four 'skaters' at a time rather than five.

Gosselin added the games are played on a 'sport court' which is a little bit easier to manage than a traditional ice surface. Both rinks at the arena will be used to host games next year.

According to the release, 50 to 60 teams across four divisions will make their way to Auburn next year. There will be three divisions for current college teams as well as an alumni division.

Besides attracting roller hockey fans to the city, Gosselin and his team are already working to transform these championships into a community event.

"So, we’re looking to put on a couple of fan fest opportunities, maybe a concert or other entertainment type activities [so] it becomes more of a celebration of what’s going on for the event," he added.

There will also be a skills competition for participating players to compete in events like fastest skater, hardest shot, and others, according to the release.

Gosselin also credited the hard work of members of the Maine Sports Commission who helped make this hosting idea a reality.

He added hosting these championships is a great opportunity for Auburn to showcase the city and its ability to host large sporting events.

"I think it’s going to be great for the region, great for the state," Gosselin said.