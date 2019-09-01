Ten-year-old Nate Snow is quite the craftsman. His specialty? Wooden snowmen.

The Buxton native initially made them as Christmas gifts for his teachers, but soon he was getting requests from others to make them.

With the help of his uncle and Mom, a little business took off.

"One of the teachers I work with got him into a last minute craft fair in Bridgton," his mother Sandra Snow said. "He sold 11 there."

The money he makes is going towards supplies and his savings account, but there's one more thing. Nate is donating one dollar of every sale to Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Inc.

The organization is very special to Nate because he is adopted.

"They're a wonderful organization that just does so much for kinship families and adoptive families and foster families," Sandra Snow said.

Nate's goal is to raise at least $100 dollars to donate to the organization.

If you would like to purchase your own snowman, click here.