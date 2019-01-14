LEWISTON, Maine — Democratic Representative Jared Golden met with Mainers to talk about his ideas to try and end the government shutdown Monday.

He met with constituents over coffee at his new office in downtown Lewiston for the first time—fulfilling a campaign promise to be more accessible.

The small group made up of republican, democrat, and independent voters, including those who support Golden's opponent Bruce Poliquin, discussed everything from the shutdown to healthcare and job creation.

Golden, who has long been outspoken against the leaders of his party and voted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nomination, said it is going to take more than just one side negotiating to reach an agreement.

"A lot of the negotiations that have gone on around this have been between the president and the two democratic leaders,” Golden said. “Why don't we have all four republican and democratic leaders at the table with the president?”

Just hours before he headed back to Washington, Golden said it was time to focus on the federal workers impacted by the partial shutdown.

At least 1,100 workers in Maine are currently feeling the brunt of it. More than 800,000 workers have been impacted nationwide.

“I'm very frustrated with all leadership right now,” Golden said when asked if he was frustrated by democratic leadership. “This is unacceptable. We need to find a way forward."

All four members of Maine’s delegation have spoken in opposition of the border wall proposed by President trump.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins co-sponsored a bill that passed Friday to ensure pay to furloughed workers.

Golden says he plans to continue to hold these informal meetings every week.