PORTLAND, Maine — Police say a man from Maine drove cross-country to confront Google officials after his YouTube channel was shut down.

Investigators say Kyle Long was arrested in California with three baseball bats in the trunk of his car. They say the 33-year-old was on his way to Mountain View, California, which is where Google is based. Google owns YouTube.

The Waterville resident allegedly told police that he would get violent if his Google confrontation didn't go well.

Long was arrested Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats.





