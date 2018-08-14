Most kids love dinosaurs. They read dinosaur books, wear dinosaur pajamas, maybe put dinosaur pictures on their walls.

John Burstein, who lives in Lincolnville and has been a professional children’s entertainer since the 1970s (he’s best known for his character Slim Goodbody), tapped into kids’ enthusiasm for dinosaurs and his own love of performing to create a stage musical he stars in called “Symphonasaurus.” He’ll be performing it with the Palaver Strings at 3:00 p.m. on August 16 at the Rockport Opera House.

Burstein says “Symphonasaurus” –which is aimed squarely at kids--is eighty percent entertainment, twenty percent education. With that ratio in mind, here’s a little educational nugget. The word “dinosaur” comes from the Greek, with dino meaning terrible and saur meaning lizard. Something to keep in mind the next time you’re watching those rampaging terrible lizards in “Jurassic Park.”

http://https://symphonasaurus.businesscatalyst.com/

