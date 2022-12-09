Mainers experiencing postal service problems this holiday season

Maine people say they are having problems with their mail being delayed, dropped off at the wrong house, or not being delivered at all.

MAINE, USA — Maine's alleged mail problem this holiday season raised concerns when NEWS CENTER Maine received multiple emails and calls from people about all kinds of different issues—issues such as important documents, like IDs or bills, not getting delivered. Mainers are worried they may never get that mail.

Some emails received said things like, "We often see that we don't receive mail for three days in a row," "But just this past week, I do know that last Friday, Saturday, and Monday there was no mail," and "We see the truck go by but there's never any mail in the mailbox."

While Maine residents are frustrated with the postal service this holiday season, and there is little hope for things getting better anytime soon.

"I really don't see it getting better because mail will be getting heavier all the time, especially with Christmas," Mabel Obrien, of Falmouth, said.

United States Postal Service (USPS) Spokesperson Steve Doherty asks people to be patient, especially this time of year.

"It's the busiest time of the year, there are more people who don't ordinarily have packages coming to their house every day [who] do during the holiday season," Doherty said.

He also said staffing shortages are making deliveries even tougher.

"Difficult, to be honest, to be frank, unemployment is at two percent right now," Doherty added.

Meaning, there are more jobs available than people, leaving current staff spread thin.

For mail delivery workers, a typical shift is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the holidays, their schedules can tend to shift.

"Now, we have carriers sometimes coming in at five o'clock in the morning, what they're doing is just hitting the streets with packages maybe for an hour or two, then coming back and doing their regular routine," Doherty said.

Mainers say they are sometimes receiving a day's worth of mail at one time.

Wendy Mae Chambers, of Scarborough, is waiting on important documents to come in the mail.

"A driver's license renewed, a new credit card, when things don't turn up you know it is a little bit worrisome," Chambers said.

"People are waiting for important mail and they have to wait days to get it, there's a problem there," Clem Blechard, of Lewiston, said.

USPS advises that to ensure your holiday mail arrives by Christmas, make sure to send it out in time through first class by Dec. 17, through priority by Dec. 19, and through priority express by Dec. 23.