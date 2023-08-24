WATCH LIVE: Trump departs Atlanta after being booked, released from Fulton County Jail

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released former President Donald Trump's mugshot Thursday night.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump has been booked and released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening.

He made history as he turned himself in-- ahead of a Friday deadline at noon issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The former president has posted a bond of $200,000. He will still have to follow special bond conditions as he awaits an arraignment and trial date-- along with his 18 co-defendants.

Thursday, August 24 Georgia Trump case updates | Trump turns himself in

9:10 p.m.

Now that Trump has left Georgia, 11Alive's legal experts discuss what's next in the case against Trump in Fulton County:

8:48 p.m.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released former President Donald Trump's mugshot:

8:41 p.m.

Trump's plane is departing Atlanta and he's heading back to New Jersey. The flight is about two hours back to Newark Airport.

8:29 p.m.

Trump's plane is on the move again as he's about to take off and head back to Newark Airport in New Jersey.

8:23 p.m.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed a mugshot of Trump has been taken but it has not yet been released.

8:16 p.m.

Trump spoke briefly at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after being booked and released from the jail. He called it a "sad day for America" and said he "did nothing wrong."

He will soon make his way back to New Jersey.

TRUMP: “It’s a sad day for America. You should have the right to challenge elections. I’ve done nothing wrong. They’re trying to interfere with an election (alluding to other indictments he faces amid 2024 campaign). This is “their” way of campaigning.” — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 25, 2023

8:13 p.m.

Trump's motorcade has arrived back at the Atlanta airport.

8:05 p.m.

7:55 p.m.

Trump's motorcade has left the Fulton County Jail and is heading back to the Atlanta airport. He was in and out of the jail within 16 minutes.

7:45 p.m.

Fulton County Jail records show Trump has been booked and released. He's now getting ready to leave the jail.

7:38 p.m.

The Fulton County Jail is now under a "hard lockdown" as the former president arrives to get booked.

7:33 p.m.

Trump arrives at the Fulton County Jail to turn himself in.

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Rice Street jail. pic.twitter.com/sKMXRQGe9H — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 24, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Trump's motorcade is heading down Joseph E. Lowery toward the jail.

7:20 p.m.

7:17 p.m.

Trump's motorcade is leaving Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and is heading to the Fulton County Jail. The jail is about 14 miles away from the airport.

7:14 p.m.

Trump has just deboarded his plane. His motorcade will depart momentarily.

7:04 p.m.

Trump arrives in Atlanta to surrender at Fulton County Jail. His plane just touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson.

6:35 p.m.

Crews spoke with Georgia rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene outside of the Fulton County Jail. "The reason why I'm here is because this is my home state... I'm here as a Georgian, I'm also here as a member of Congress -- we're going to be standing up against the 'weaponized government, We're launching an investigation into Fani Willis," Greene told reporters Thursday evening.

6:30 p.m.

Trump's plane is currently flying over Asheville, North Carolina. You can follow along online here.

6:13 p.m.

CNN reports Trump has covered the cost of his $200,000 bond by putting 10% toward it and he's working with Atlanta bonding company-- Foster Bail Bonds LLC.

Scoop: Trump covered the cost of his $200,000 bond by putting 10% toward it & is working with a local Atlanta bonding company, called Foster Bail Bonds LLC, sources told me & @SaraMurray. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) August 24, 2023

6 p.m.

Hundreds have gathered outside of the Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump's arrival in Atlanta.

5:22 p.m.

Trump's flight has taken off from the Newark Airport in New Jersey. His flight is estimated to be about an hour and 45 minutes.

5 p.m.

Atlanta defense attorney Bob Rubin walks us through the possible defense strategy Trump and others could take in the Georgia case.

4:56 p.m.

11Alive's Jennifer Bellamy spotted emergency and law enforcement vehicles at Hartsfield-Jackson ahead of Trump's arrival.

Just spotted these emergency and law enforcement vehicles arrive at the airfield where we expect former President Donald Trump to land as he travels to turn himself in after his indictment in Fulton County. Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police included. pic.twitter.com/geIcFhUEJb — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) August 24, 2023

4:45 p.m.

Former Trump DOJ official Jeff Clark has a hearing date set on his motion to move his case to federal court. A filing shows Judge Steve Jones set a hearing date for Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

NEW INFO: Jeff Clark now has a hearing date on his motion to move his case to federal court. Judge Steve Jones sets the hearing for September 18 at 9:30 a.m. #gapol @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/cJDTymAi03 — Faith Jessie (@FJessieTweets) August 24, 2023

4:25 p.m.

Trump's motorcade arrives at Newark Airport in New Jersey, as he gets ready to depart for Atlanta.

Here's a look as his motorcade made its way to the airport:

4 p.m.

A new filing shows Judge Scott McAfee signed a scheduling order in response to Georgia attorney Kenneth Chesebro's motion for a speedy trial. According to the document, Chesebro's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 6 and his trial is set for Oct. 23.

"At this time, these deadlines do not apply to any co-defendant," the filing states.

This is the schedule for the case against Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who played a key role in the larger Trump elector plot. #gapol



This applies only to Chesebro. pic.twitter.com/nolgVoKFQ0 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 24, 2023

3:55 p.m.

Here's a look at the scene currently outside of the Fulton County Jail.

The scene outside Rice Street jail in Atlanta. This trio catching a lot of attention. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/4TBtI6Syve — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 24, 2023

3:30 p.m.

3:11 p.m.

11Alive just obtained the mugshots for Mark Meadows and Harrison Floyd.

Unlike the other defendants, Floyd doesn't have a bond agreement.

2:49 p.m.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he's getting ready to head down to Atlanta. He said he will turn himself in at 7:30 p.m.

2:34 p.m.

Trump's attorney Steve Sadow filed a motion on his behalf to try to sever his Georgia case from co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro "or any other co-defendant." This is in response to the filing request for a speedy trial.

New: Trump has filed a motion rejecting Willis’ motion for an October 2023 trial. He also wants to split his case from Kenneth Chesebro or any other defendant that filed a speedy trial motion



This could result in the defendants being tried separately . #gapol pic.twitter.com/kqMogb9UkB — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 24, 2023

2:22 p.m.

Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows has been booked into the Fulton County Jail, records show.

2:21 p.m.

Fulton County Jail records show Harrison Floyd has been booked. Floyd served as director of Black Voices for Trump, a group aimed at increasing the former president's support among Black voters.

1:47 p.m.

The consent bond for Trevian Kutti, one-time publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, has been set at $75,000, records show.

1:18 p.m.

Records from the Fulton County Superior Court show the consent bond order for Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump DOJ official, is listed at $100,000. Similar to other co-defendants, there are bond conditions that prevent Clark from intimidating or speaking with witnesses and other defendants.

12:49 p.m.

The consent bond order for Mark Meadows has dropped, showing his bond listed as $100,000. Other conditions of his bond prevent him from intimidating or communicating with witnesses or communicating with other defendants.

11Alive crews outside the courthouse tried to speak to Meadows' attorney, who offered no comment.

12:37 p.m.

In a new filing, District Attorney Fani Willis appears to be asking a judge to move up the start date for trial, requesting it start in just two months -- on Oct. 23 of this year. That's roughly five months earlier than her original request for the trial to begin in early March 2024, just weeks before Georgia's presidential primary.

11:28 a.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been subpoenaed for the Monday hearing for Mark Meadows as to whether his trial will be moved to federal court.

11:18 a.m.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan launches an inquiry into whether Fulton County DA Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials.

10:30 a.m.

Several other groups showed up both in support and against the former president on Thursday. For protesters at the jail, deputies have begun putting up barricades to keep people clear of the roadway.

8:30 a.m.

Trump has changed his legal team before his expected surrender on Thursday. Drew Findling, who led his defense in Georgia, will be replaced by Steven Sadow, a renowned Atlanta-based lawyer.

Protesters have also joined at the Fulton County jail rallying for the former president.

Wednesday, August 23 Georgia Trump case updates

5:52 p.m.

A federal judge has denied Meadows' motion to move his case to federal court. He must turn himself in, court records read.

Meadows has still not negotiated a consent bond.

5:34 p.m.

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark's efforts to remove his case to federal court hit a roadblock Wednesday afternoon. In a signed order, Judge Steve C. Jones denied Clark's motion seeking an "Emergency Stay" -- effectively an immediate pause -- of Clark's obligations to comply with the Fulton County case proceedings. The decision comes just ahead of the noon Friday deadline for all named defendants to surrender to Fulton County authorities.

Clark was among three co-defendants requesting to have their cases in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case moved to federal court. In a Wednesday filing, Clark's request was denied.

5:27 p.m.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has filed a motion opposing Meadows' "baseless" request to move his case to the federal level.

Willis asks the court to dismiss Meadows' emergency motion, citing that "the hardship facing the defendant is no different than any other criminal defendant charged with a crime," adding many of Meadows' co-defendants have already surrendered to Fulton County authorities.

4:24 p.m.

Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also turned themselves in and were booked at the Fulton County Jail, records show and the sheriff's office says.

4:18 p.m.

The 11Alive SkyTracker saw Rudy Giuliani leaving A Second Chance Bail Bonds on Glass Street.

4:05 p.m.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office noted earlier that mug shots would be released at 4 p.m. daily, but it's unclear if Giuliani's will be coming today after they already sent out four - Giuliani not among them - a little after 3:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Giuliani is currently speaking outside the Fulton County Jail.

3:17 p.m.

An additional look at Giuliani's booking record.

Rudy Giuliani has been booked, per Fulton jail records. #gapol pic.twitter.com/bYwv78mcZs — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

3:10 p.m.

NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports Rudy Giuliani has been booked.

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has been booked into the Fulton County jail, according to jail records. pic.twitter.com/CWBvLgMcwB — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 23, 2023

3:10 p.m.

More from Giuliani's attorneys earlier.

Rudy Giuliani’s attorneys have left the courthouse. Giuliani is about to turn himself in at the jail. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VB5J6P9i39 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

3:00 p.m.

We have word from our crew on scene that Giuliani has arrived at the Fulton County Jail.

2:54 p.m.

Here's a look at that bond order for Giuliani.

2:51 p.m.

Well, a correction is in order there. We'd been informed attorney Brian Tevis intended to make comments upon leaving the courthouse, but instead he went straight through to the parking lot without addressing reporters.

2:50 p.m.

Attorneys for Giuliani are now speaking outside the courthouse.

2:20 p.m.

Brian Tevis, the attorney for Rudy Giuliani, says his bond has been set at $150,000.

2:00 p.m.

Kenneth Chesebro has made a demand for speedy trial filing. Fairly standard thing to do for defendants in these cases (Young Thug's attorney in the YSL RICO case made at least two).

1:35 p.m.

We now have video from when Rudy Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on a private plane at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

1:20 p.m.

Reports around that attorneys for Rudy Giuliani have arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Rudy Giuliani's attorneys --- Brian Tevis and John Esposito --- entered the Fulton Courthouse just a few minutes ago.



Rudy was not with them. No comments or anything else.#gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

12:25 p.m.

More updates from the courthouse:

And just like that attorneys for former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark have entered the courthouse and are bound for the DA’s office.



He was Harry MacDougald and other woman. He wouldn’t tell me who he was and refused to answered questions. #gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

12:00 p.m.

Another bond order issued, this one for ex-Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. Set at $10,000.

More on Hampton from the AP:

Misty Hampton was present in the county elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, when a computer forensics team copied software and data from the county’s election equipment. She also allowed two other men who had been active in efforts to question the 2020 election results to access the elections office later that month and to spend hours inside with the equipment.

11:45 a.m.

Watch coverage as we anticipated Rudy Giuliani at the Fulton County Courthouse.

11:30 a.m.

Associated Press also reporting that Giuliani will turn himself in today:

Rudy Giuliani is expected to be in Atlanta today to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on charges in last week's indictment alleging a wide-ranging conspiracy meant to keep then-President Donald Trump in power after his 2020 election loss. https://t.co/apPggDssxs — Kate Brumback (@katebrumback) August 23, 2023

11:17 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani is expected in Atlanta around this time.

Rudy Giuliani is expected to land any minute in Atlanta, and an attorney for Misty Hampton was spotted in the courthouse by one of the many reporters inside the courthouse. #gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

10:27 a.m.

NBC News reporting Trump's plan is to surrender at Fulton County Jail in the evening time tomorrow:

NEW: Former President Trump will travel to ATL tomorrow afternoon and surrender at the Fulton Co. Jail tomorrow *night*, per source to @JesseRodriguez — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 23, 2023

10:20 a.m.

Powell, author of the infamous "Kraken" lawsuits that challenged Trump's loss in several states, including Georgia, is also alleged to have been involved in planning and funding the breach of election systems data in Coffee County.

She faces seven charges in the RICO case: Violation of RICO, conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts), conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

10:15 a.m.

A consent order for a $100,000 bond has been issued for Sidney Powell, one of the lead Trump campaign lawyers associated with the post-2020 election lawsuits.

9:25 a.m.

Remember to follow our reporters at the courthouse!

Good morning again from the Fulton County Courthouse. Seven of the 19 defendants still haven’t negotiated bonds with the DA’s office, including folks like Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani.



Two attorneys just breezed passed me with DA security protection #gapol pic.twitter.com/GJVja0pmGq — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

8:50 a.m.

Kenneth Chesebro, charged by prosecutors for work on the coordination and execution of the "alternate" elector plan in Georgia, also turned himself in.

8:50 a.m.

Ray Smith, a Georgia attorney who charged for his alleged role in gathering witnesses to provide testimony before Georgia legislative subcommittee hearings held in December 2020 on alleged issues with the state’s election, turned himself in this morning. That makes five defendants.

7:55 a.m.

Shafer, pictured below, is the former Georgia GOP chairman who is charged for his alleged involvement in arranging the "alternate" electors slate at the state capitol in mid-December 2020, which sent illegitimate Electoral College votes for Trump to Congress and the National Archive. He has maintained this was a legitimate contingency in the event any of Trump's lawsuits at the time succeeded in reversing his loss in Georgia.

Of note with Shafer, as well, is that he is one of three people currently trying to move his case to federal court. Unlike the other two, he was not at the time, nor has ever been, a federal official. But he argues his charges stem "directly from his service as a Presidential Elector nominee acting under the authority of the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act... and at the direction of the President and other federal officers."

Georgia State Law professor Clark D. Cunningham highlighted that filing yesterday on CNN and the implications it places on Trump.

From end of CNN interview: "What Shafer filed today to get his case moved to federal court could be devastating for the former president. He explicitly places the entire responsibility for the fake electoral scheme squarely on Donald Trump." https://t.co/NAirSyVlLC — Clark D Cunningham (@ClarkGSULaw) August 22, 2023

He says, “I was acting at the direction of the President.” He does that because he's trying to get into federal court under a law that says even if you're not an officer of the United States, if you are acting under the officer's direction, you can get to federal court. — Clark D Cunningham (@ClarkGSULaw) August 22, 2023

"He is implicating Trump directly in the fake elector scheme. This seems to be a very important development in the case." Prof Cunningham @GeorgiaStateLaw thanks Jeff for the post. — Clark D Cunningham (@ClarkGSULaw) August 22, 2023

7:45 a.m.

David Shafer has posted his own mugshot to X.

5:40 a.m.

Jail documents show that David Shafer and Cathy Latham have been released, but authorities have not provided the terms and amount of the bond. The bond was previously set at $75,000.

2:35 a.m.

David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrendered to the Fulton County jail overnight Wednesday.

Despite efforts to move his case to federal court, the former Georgia Republican Party chairman turned himself in before the Friday deadline set by the district attorney.

Latham is an accused fake elector and former GOP Coffee County Party head.

Tuesday, August 22 updates

10:55 p.m.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shared the booking photos for John Eastman and Scott Hall, the first two co-defendants to surrender to authorities in the sweeping Georgia election interference RICO case.

John Eastman

Eastman is an attorney who allegedly helped formulate the legal theory arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election.

Scott Hall

Hall, Atlanta area bail bondsman was indicted in the election RICO case for his connection to the alleged breach of election systems data in Coffee County in early 2021.

10:03 p.m.

Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani will likely negotiate a bond agreement with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Wednesday, according to reporting from CNN. Giuliani is anticipated to travel to Georgia himself.

6:26 p.m.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to Meadows' request to push back the date for when he has to turn himself in. Read her email to Meadows' attorney below.

Fani Willis response:

6:20 p.m.

Mark Meadows' attorney, John Moran responded to 11Alive's Zach Merchant request for comment regarding his client asking the federal court in an emergency motion Tuesday to push back the date for when he has to give himself up in Fulton County. Moran responded, "No comment at this time."

4:32 p.m.

MARTA routes 1 and 26 will be rerouted on Thursday ahead of former President Trump's booking at the Fulton County Jail.

4:22 p.m.

Bond has been set for Robert Cheeley for $50,000. A Georgia lawyer, Robert Cheeley presented video clips to legislators of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and alleged the workers were counting votes twice or sometimes three times. He spoke to the lawmakers after Giuliani.

4:14 p.m.

Bond has been set for Stephen Cliffgard Lee for $75,000. Prosecutors say Cliffgard Lee, a pastor, worked with others to try to pressure Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her mother after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase during the vote count. Lee allegedly knocked on Freeman’s door, frightening her and causing her to call 911 three times, prosecutors said in a court filing last year.

3:30 p.m.

Mark Meadows is now seeking a federal order that would prevent his needing to come to Atlanta and surrender at the Fulton County Jail, similar to what Jeffrey Clark is seeking.

NEW: the legal team for Mark Meadows seeks emergency relief from federal judge to “protect Mr. Meadows from arrest” by Fulton County law enforcement.https://t.co/nfHF7id1pb — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 22, 2023

3:15 p.m.

These folks just passed by me again, along with another attorney up front. They were being escorted by a DA's office employee. Not sure if they are sneaking out a back door or into another one of the DA's offices. #gapol https://t.co/qMi96XaQgo — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

2:40 p.m.

New consent orders for bond issued for Cathy Latham ($75,000), Jenna Ellis ($100,000) and Michael Roman ($50,000).

Jenna Ellis has a $100k consent bond in the Georgia 2020 election case.



Her Macon, GA, attorneys Franklin J. Hogue and Laura D. Hogue didn’t want to talk about it with me while leaving the Fulton County courthouse. #gapol pic.twitter.com/KXLIqzsbRz — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

2:28 p.m.

Chris Anulewicz and other attorneys representing Robert Cheeley just arrived. No comment.



Cheeley faces charges in the 2020 election case, primarily stemming from his role in the Trump elector scheme and the presentation of false fraud claims to state lawmakers. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Lz5J7EaJww — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

2:05 p.m.

CNN reporting that attorneys for Jenna Ellis, one of the Trump 2020 lawyers indicted in this case, have arrived at the DA's Office.

Attorneys for Jenna Ellis, who played a prominent role in Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia but has since lamented that he isn't covering their legal bills, have just arrived at Fani Willis's office. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 22, 2023

2 p.m.

Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ official who's trying to have his case moved to federal court, had asked for a 5 p.m. decision on his secondary request for a stay against Fulton County (basically, he wants his case paused, and to not have to come to Atlanta and be booked at Fulton County Jail, until a determination on his motion to move the case to federal court).

It doesn't appear he will get one though, as an order issued by the federal judge overseeing that issue, Steve Jones, has given DA Fani Willis until 3 p.m. tomorrow to submit her response to Clark's motion.

12:45 p.m.

We now have confirmation on a legal wrinkle that's been somewhat up in the air: The defendants with a pre-arranged consent bond in this case will not have a first appearance hearing, the first step in the Georgia legal process. The first time we expect to see them in court will be for an arraignment in Superior Court.

11:47 a.m.

"My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I have been named and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful"

Those were the works John Eastman gave to reporters outside the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after turning himself in.

When subsequently asked by a reporter if he still believed the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman replied "absolutely...no question."

11:40 a.m.

Former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer has entered into a consent order for a $75,000 bond. Shafer is charged for his alleged role in organizing the "alternate" elector scheme to submit illegitimate Electoral College votes on behalf of Trump despite his loss in Georgia.

Shafer and the 15 other would-be electors have largely maintained they were acting as a legitimate contingency in the event any of Trump's lawsuits to reverse his loss succeeded.

11:20 a.m.

11Alive's Nick Wooten caught Tom Bever, the attorney for Shawn Still, at the courthouse and was able to ask him a couple questions about the state senator's case.

Here’s a bit of what Tom Bever had to say about Shawn Still’s case and surrender to law enforcement. #gapol pic.twitter.com/xksxn8AWXS — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

10:55 a.m.

Shawn Still, the Georgia state senator who was among the 16 "alternate" electors, is the fifth to enter into a consent order for bond. His bond is set at $10,000.

Still was the finance chairman for the state GOP in 2020 and served as a Georgia delegate to the Republican National Convention that year. He was elected to the Georgia state Senate in November 2022 and represents a district in Atlanta’s suburbs.

His charges include violation of RICO, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree (two counts), false statements and writings (two counts) and filing false documents.

10:25 a.m.

John Eastman is the second of the 19 co-defendants now to turn himself in, records show.

Eastman is an attorney who allegedly helped formulate the legal theory arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted.

9:15 a.m.

Atlanta area bail bondsman Scott Hall, indicted in the election RICO case for his connection to the alleged breach of election systems data in Coffee County, in south Georgia in early 2021, is the first of the 19 co-defendants to have turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail, according to booking records.

Hall's bond was set at $10,000, according to court documents. He faces seven charges: One count of violation of Georgia RICO Act, and six counts of criminal conspiracy.

Also charged in the Coffee County scheme were Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former county GOP chair Cathy Latham and former county elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

