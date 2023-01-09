Donald Trump, 18 codefendants plead not guilty in Georgia 2020 election RICO case

This means they would not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is handling the case.

All 19 defendants in the 2020 Georgia election RICO case, including former President Donald Trump, have waived their arraignments and pleaded not guilty in Fulton County.

This means they will not appear in Atlanta Wednesday in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case. Those indicted began waiving their arraignments and entering not guilty pleas last week.



Here is a list of the defendants and their alleged crimes:

The Georgia election RICO defendants and their alleged crimes