PORTLAND, Maine — The Patriots Super Bowl send-off rally pulled in about 35,000 fans into Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Take away all the fans, and you find yourself at the NEWS CENTER Maine Super Bowl team send-off rally at Portland’s Jetport Tuesday. Jessica Gagne, Chris Costa, photojournalist Dan Frye, and I have the first flight to Atlanta at 6:15 a.m. Meteorologist Keith Carson and photojournalist Devin Crawford round out the coverage for us, they left on Monday.

Preparing for a week in Atlanta was easier than expected. Unlike its typical warm weather, the polar vortex is dipping down into Georgia, making the climate similar, to southern Maine this week and our typical Storm Center attire will work just fine.

On top of suitcases, we are bringing at least five cameras, a Polaroid Cube, a GoPro and at least 12 iPhones between the six of us.

