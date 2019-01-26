HERMON, Maine — Speedway 95 in Hermon is home to Sno-X weekend on January 26 and 27. Money raised at the event will go towards a scholarship program at Eastern Maine Community College.

"Financial issues shouldn't be a barrier to our students receiving education and the skills they need to get a good job and stay here in this community," said EMMC director of advancement Jenn Khavari. "We do a few events but this is certainly the most fun and rewarding."

2019 marks the fifth year the East Coast Sno-X circuit has made it's way to central Maine. Since the partnership between ECS and EMMC began, the college has been able to award $100,000 in scholarships. Sno-X is the largest fundraiser of the year for EMMC.

Kurt Gagne is the owner of ECS. The circuit features eight to ten races per year, with division from 4-5 year old children to professionals.

"They love it up here at Speedway 95. This is our fifth year up here in Maine and everybody loves it," said Gagne.

This years event had an extra challenge presented for Gagne and his crew after a rain storm hit the area two days before the two-day event kicked off.

"Friday morning we got on it real early. Built it throughout Friday and turned into a great, nice soft, mealy track, that's what the racers like," said Gagne.

One of the racers who took to the track is Hermon native Logan Trembley races in the professional circuit.

"I'll have a lot of friends and family. Some of them are showing up to hang out in the pits. Some said they'll be out in the stands cheering me on. So it's awesome to have a track right here that everyone can come see what I do," said Trembley.

Races will continue through the end of the weekend. Saturday's events will begin at 10:00am.