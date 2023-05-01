New Hampshire corrections officers on leave after psychiatric unit death

The Secure Psychiatric Unit on the grounds of the state prison was designed to treat inmates with mental health diagnoses or substance use disorders.

CONCORD, N.H. — Multiple New Hampshire corrections officers have been placed on leave as authorities investigate the death of a patient at the state’s secure psychiatric unit.

Jason Rothe, 50, died Saturday after a physical altercation with several corrections officers, the attorney general’s office said Monday. An autopsy was inconclusive. Prison officials said they are cooperating with the investigation.

“The Department of Corrections strives to provide adequate and appropriate care to all residents regardless of their history,” the department said in a statement. “Any death of a resident under the care and custody of the Department is a tragedy and the Department extends its sympathy to the family of Mr. Rothe.”

The secure psychiatric unit at the state prison treats inmates in need of acute psychiatric care, those found not guilty by reason of insanity and those who haven’t committed crimes but are deemed too dangerous to remain at the state psychiatric hospital.