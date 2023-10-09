x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New England

Amtrak train crashes into SUV in Vermont, killing SUV driver and injuring passenger

An Amtrak passenger train crashed into an SUV in southeastern Vermont, killing the SUV's driver and injuring his passenger.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine
FILE

VERNON, Vermont — An Amtrak passenger train crashed into an SUV in southeastern Vermont, killing the SUV's driver and injuring his passenger, authorities said.

The state police said 53-year-old Craig Hudson, of Brattleboro, died in the crash Friday in Vernon, a town of about 2,000 people that borders New Hampshire and Massachusetts. His passenger, 47-year-old Shenandoah Gilbert, of Vernon, was being treated for injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

No one was hurt on the train, which continued its route after a delay, authorities said.

Amtrak said there were 215 passengers on board train 56, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to St. Albans, Vermont.

Further information has not been released.

A state police reconstruction team is investigating the crash, with remote assistance from Amtrak police.

Related Articles

Don’t miss these NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

Some travelers from New England back home after Hamas attacks in Israel

Before You Leave, Check This Out