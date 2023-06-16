'American Pickers' coming to Maine, New Hampshire this summer

"If you or someone you know has a private and large collection, let us know ASAP!" show host Mike Wolfe said.

MAINE, USA — If you live in Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont and you've got a large collection of relics, now is your chance to show your collection off to a national audience.

Mike Wolfe, host of the History Channel show "American Pickers," said in a social media post Monday that the pickers are coming through New England in August, and they're looking for some exciting new picks.

"If you or someone you know has a private and large collection, let us know ASAP!" Wolfe said.

Here's the description of "American Pickers" from the History Channel website:

"This isn’t your grandmother’s antiquing. The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land. Hitting back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure. The show follows the team as they scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories. If you think the antique business is all about upscale boutiques and buttoned-up dealers, this show may change your mind – and teach you a thing or two about American history along the way."

Wolfe emphasized that no stores would be considered, only private collections.

People who are interested in being considered can call or text 646-493-2184 or email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

NEW ENGLAND, guess what?! The pickers are planning to come through your region this AUGUST and looking for some exciting... Posted by Mike Wolfe American Picker on Monday, June 12, 2023