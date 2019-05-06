PORTLAND, Maine — It's the same studio, the same equipment, the same team that Mainers are used to hearing -- but Coast 93.1 morning host Blake Hayes is forever changed.

"We were going to be together for a long time, we just knew that," says Hayes.

Four fun years full of travel, laughter and love is what Blake and his partner, Kyle Fair, had together before a sudden medical event called an aortic dissection ended Kyle's life. It happened when Kyle was at the gym.

"What a lot of people have said is, 'How does this happen?'," says Hayes. "'He was 37, and look at him!' And I say, 'I know look at him!' He was just beautiful from head to toe, in great shape, and just a very active person, and healthy."

Blake always heard from his fans, but since Kyle's sudden passing, their support has been constant. Notes from strangers cover the radio broadcast studio because Blake chose not to hide his life from his listeners.

"So many of these emails, or messages or whatever start with, 'I know we don't actually know each other, but I feel like we do because you are so personable and open on the radio, and you talked about Kyle, and it was so clear how much in love with each other you are,'" says Hayes. "It feels really good because it's like, 'Okay good, people got it.'"

Staying true to himself and his character, Blake also chose not to hide his grief. He and co-host Eva Matteson hosted a special show on May 9 to talk about everything Blake was going through -- the tears, the funny memories, the hard times, and the good -- all so others could feel the love Blake has experienced through the darkest time in his life.

"I hope that because we talk about this process on the radio, that other people see that care, that support, that good in humanity that has come out because of this thing," Hayes says. "Maybe that helps them realize I'm not so alone, or maybe that helps them realize it's okay to be sad."

Talking about it is helping others and Blake himself. This tragedy has shown him how strong and loving our community is. Even though we all see things differently, we can come together in a time of need.

"I did not see this coming -- that this happens April 29, easily the worst day of my life," Hayes says. "I hope no one else ever has to experience it. But I wish everyone could experience what happened after, which was this giant hug. That terrible, terrible, awful, sad reaction caused an equal reaction, which I think is a reminder that we are good."