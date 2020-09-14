Prominent Bangor man, Maj. Gen. Nelson Eckley Durgin, dies at 83

“I first met Nelson when we were both in the cabinet of Governor John McKernan, and Nelson was Maine’s Adjutant General. He was a leader of such integrity who was dedicated to serving others, a quality that defined his entire life, including his 35 years in the Maine Air National Guard, his more than two decades on the board of St. Joseph Hospital, and his years on the Bangor City Council. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Carla and their children.”