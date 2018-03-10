PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The four candidates to be the next Governor of Maine talked about education, workforce development and creating jobs during a morning forum with the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce.

There were no sharp disagreements among the candidates, though on the question of how to battle the opioid drug crisis, Republican Shawn Moody stressed the need for a “data driven” approach to treatment in order to identify best practices.

Democrat Janet Mills stressed the need for more treatment and more funding. Mills also said a program she started the the Attorney Generals office to provide Narcan to police departments and others has saved more than 500 lives.

Independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron also stressed the need for more treatment, and said expanding Medicaid would help more people afford drug treatment.

