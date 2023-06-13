Republicans flip Maine House District 45 seat in special election

In a 52 to 48 percent vote, former Rep. Abden Simmons was elected over former Rep. Wendy Pieh for House District 45.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republicans flipped a seat in the Maine House Tuesday night during a special election on the midcoast.

Residents voted 52 to 48 percent, with a 121 vote margin, to elect former Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, over former Rep. Wendy Pieh, D-Bremen, for House District 45, according to preliminary results.

Simmons will now represent Bremen, Friendship, Louds Island Township, Waldoboro, and Washington after Democrat Rep. Clinton Collamore resigned from his seat.

Collamore said he returned his legislative salary and will send back Maine Clean Elections Act funding he received to the state.

BIG NEWS IN MAINE TONIGHT! Congrats to Abden Simmons for winning this battleground district and thanks to the grassroots for getting the job done! Posted by Maine Republican Party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023