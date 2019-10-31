WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democratic representatives from Maine, Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, voted as they said they would Thursday to formalize the procedure for President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry.

Democrats pushed a package of ground rules toward certain House passage as the chamber neared the first formal vote on a historic clash that could well stretch into next year.

The rules were passed with 231 yeas from House Representatives and 196 nays.

The rules outline how the last several weeks of closed-door depositions of witnesses by three House committees would transition into public hearings and ultimately a vote by the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrats said the procedures — which give them the ability to curb the president's lawyers from calling witnesses — are similar to rules used during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Republicans complained they were skewed against Trump.

The investigation is focused on Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting desired by the new Ukrainian president.

It is likely to take weeks or more before the House votes on whether to actually impeach Trump. If the House impeaches Trump, the Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove him from office.

Rep. Golden waited until Wednesday to make a decision about formalizing the impeachment procedures.

RELATED: Rep. Jared Golden says he will vote to formalize impeachment inquiry of President Trump

"If you give a mouse a cookie it will ask for a glass of milk. This resolution is giving the Republicans exactly what they have been requesting," Golden said on Wednesday.