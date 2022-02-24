Maine political leaders respond to Ukraine invasion

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

MAINE, USA — Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee, according to an article published by CCT, a TEGNA affiliate. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world, the report continued.

Maine's political leaders have been sharing their responses since the invasion took place.

"Putin’s invasion of a sovereign democracy is a violation of international law and the most significant military action in Europe since WWII," U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, posted on Twitter. "America stands with the people of Ukraine."

Putin’s invasion of a sovereign democracy is a violation of international law and the most significant military action in Europe since WWII.



America stands with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) February 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, denounced Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a Thursday email.

"Putin's attempts to recreate the old Soviet union have been rejected by people who have chosen freedom and democracy, so now he has resorted to brute military force against a peaceful country that posed no threat to Russia," Collins wrote. "He has once again shown himself to be a ruthless autocrat who does not hesitate to kill innocent people while trampling international law."

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, expressed grave concerns about Russia's decision to invade Ukraine and included scathing remarks about Putin's leadership.

"Vladimir Putin has singlehandedly decided to end decades of peace among the nations of Europe on the basis of invented grievances and outright lies," King said. "His weakness of character will not be rewarded.

"Ukraine will stand strong, and the United States, our Allies, and our partners in the free world will stand with them to ensure that Russia feels the consequences of its invasion," he continued.