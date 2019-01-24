AUGUSTA, Maine — One of Gov. Janet Mills’ top campaign promises was to appoint someone to take charge of the fight against opioid drug addiction. On Thursday, Mills made good in that pledge, naming Gordon Smith as director of opioid response.

Smith is a lawyer and has served for many years as executive vice president of the Maine Medical Association. He has been involved in several task forces and groups dealing with the opioid problem, and helped write Mills’ 10-point plan for fighting opioids while she was attorney general.

Smith told reporters Maine needs to do much more than has been done so far to effectively battle the opioid epidemic. He said many of the needed steps have been discussed before.

"We know much of what needs to be done, but we need the political will to do it," he said.

Smith said Maine’s most immediate need is for more drug detox and treatment facilities. He said there needs to be enough capacity so a person can be placed in treatment when they’re ready, without having to be sent out of stare.

Mills said they will announce the first steps in an overall opioid plan in about two weeks.