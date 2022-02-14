Maine bills would lower drug prices, expand contraceptive coverage

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, unveiled the bills on Monday, a day before a committee hearing on the proposals.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A pair of bills requiring state-regulated health care plans to cover a wider choice of prescription contraceptives and match prescription prices to lower rates used in Canada.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, unveiled the bills on Monday, a day before a committee hearing on the proposals.

Jackson said the proposals aim to put patients first and stop pharmaceutical companies from profiting on the backs of Mainers.

Joining them at the event on Monday were Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, AARP Maine, and Maine Consumers for Affordable Health Care.