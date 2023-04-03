Bill aims to address Maine Legislature's involvement in opioid settlement funds

Representative Michael Brennan, D-Portland, is the sponsor of LD 1094, "An Act Regarding the Allocation of Funds Awarded to Maine Due to the Opioid Settlement."

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine lawmaker has introduced a bill in an attempt to get the Legislature more involved in deciding how opioid settlement funds are used in our state.

Representative Michael Brennan, D-Portland, is the sponsor of LD 1094, "An Act Regarding the Allocation of Funds Awarded to Maine Due to the Opioid Settlement". This bill suggests some opioid settlement money from the Maine Recovery Fund be transferred to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Maine Department of Education, and Maine Department of Corrections.

"The intent of this bill is for us as a Legislature – and this committee in particular – to start the discussion of how that money should be allocated. What are the priorities for the Legislature? What are the priorities for the state?" Brennan said during a public hearing on Monday.

A public hearing is underway in Augusta for LD 1094. Sponsor Rep. Michael Brennan says the goal is to give the Maine Legislature more of a direct say in how opioid settlement funds are spent in our state. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/T9bNTOL3LA — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) April 3, 2023

Brennan said at least 50 percent of cases out of Maine's child welfare system involve issues related to the opioid epidemic. His desire to see the opioid settlement funds used to address problems like that is what prompted the idea for this bill.

"It’s a very unique and unusual situation to present a bill that actually is not going to do anything in terms of allocating money or making a particular decision," Brennan said. "But, hopefully, it will provide a roadmap for the recovery council in terms of allocating that money."

No one testified in favor of the bill on Monday, but Attorney General Aaron Frey and two others testified against it. Frey referenced the Maine Recovery Council, which is made up of 15 people from all different backgrounds and was approved by the Maine Legislature. It was established back in the fall, specifically for the purpose of determining where a large amount of the opioid settlement funds go.

"The voices that are involved – from providers to state actors to those who are in recovery – it’s really going to make sure the abatement possibilities are really targeted and impactful," Frey said.

So far, Maine is set to receive about $130 million in opioid settlement funds from large pharmaceutical companies. LD 1094 is now headed to a work session.