Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support

The Maine Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is withdrawing its support from Question E, which would limit cruise ships.

PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland.

The group that got this question on the ballot is the Maine Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. It said the referendum comes down to protecting the environment.

"There was a lot of public need for Casco Bay's environment to be looked at and respected and understand what cruise ships are doing," Wes Pelletier of Maine DSA said.

Now, Maine DSA is pulling back its support after collecting about 2,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.

The Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialist of America is backpedaling on its referendum question limiting the number of people who can get off cruse ships in Portland #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/GwuoaFjQ2L — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) September 15, 2022

"The longshoremen reached out to us after we got it on the ballot," Pelletier said.

Pelletier said he and his team are now working with the city council to sort through the environmental and union concerns.

But Question E is still on the ballot.

And if it passes, "the cruise ships will not come to Portland in my mind," Dan Haley, chair of the Board of the Harbor Commission in Portland, said.

He added the referendum is a bad idea, especially for the longshoremen.

"When that ship comes in and gets to the dock, there [are] 25 longshoremen that meet the ship, tie it down, all those kinds of things," he said. "Those 25 people lose their jobs. They're gone."

Not only does it affect the people who work directly on the harbor, but neighboring businesses, too.

"They aren't doing business in the restaurants and the commercial retail spaces on the waterfront," Haley said.

Haley added it's important for people to do their homework when it comes to this year's ballot

Portland residents will be voting on five referendum questions, eight charter commission questions, as well as the gubernatorial race and a congressional seat on Nov. 8.