Maine Politics

Gov. Mills announces child welfare reform proposals

The proposals announced Monday address child welfare recommendations after recorded child deaths doubled last year.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills wants to strengthen the office of child welfare ombudsman, hire more child welfare workers and expand family support following a jump in child deaths. 

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has already hired a national child-welfare organization to assist with recommendations. 

The governor will include funding for her proposals in an upcoming supplemental budget.

