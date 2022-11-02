Golden sponsors bill to boost federal funding for local fire departments

Congressman Jared Golden sponsors Fire Grants and Safety Act to increase funding for departments across the U.S.

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Golden introduced and sponsored the Fire Grants and Safety act legislation.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, has introduced and sponsored legislation to reauthorize and increase federal funding for local fire departments across the country to address staffing shortages, buy new equipment, and improve training and emergency services.

Golden, who is running for re-election to represent District 2 in Congress, sponsored the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Florida, Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, Golden's office said Wednesday. Companion legislation co-sponsored by Congressman Gary Peters, D-Michigan and Congressman Rob Portman, R-Ohio, was voted ought to pass by the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The legislation is designed to address staffing shortages and waning interest in volunteer firefighting, particularly in rural areas of Maine.

The bill would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which is set to expire beginning in 2023.

Since 2021, Maine fire departments have received more than $14 million in AFG grants, the release said.