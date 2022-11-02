Golden sponsors bill to boost federal funding for local fire departments

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Golden introduced and sponsored the Fire Grants and Safety act legislation.
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, has introduced and sponsored legislation to reauthorize and increase federal funding for local fire departments across the country to address staffing shortages, buy new equipment, and improve training and emergency services.
Golden, who is running for re-election to represent District 2 in Congress, sponsored the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Florida, Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, Golden's office said Wednesday. Companion legislation co-sponsored by Congressman Gary Peters, D-Michigan and Congressman Rob Portman, R-Ohio, was voted ought to pass by the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The legislation is designed to address staffing shortages and waning interest in volunteer firefighting, particularly in rural areas of Maine.
The bill would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which is set to expire beginning in 2023.
Since 2021, Maine fire departments have received more than $14 million in AFG grants, the release said.
“The Mainers who make up our fire departments put their lives on the line to protect their neighbors,” Golden, a member of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus, said in a release. “The federal government has a responsibility to ensure they have what they need to do their job and do it well. Increasing access to these resources – especially at a time of staff shortages throughout Maine – is just common sense. I’m proud to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help advance this funding for departments in the Second District and across the country.”