MAINE, Maine — Hundreds tuned in for a virtual political rally on Sunday, May 31.

The live-streamed "Rise and Organize" rally was hosted by the Maine Democratic Party.

It's the new look of politics in time of pandemic.

The virtual rally featured a compilation of prerecorded videos from more than 20 Democratic leaders--some from Maine, others national leaders.

Among those leaders was Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Congressman Jared Golden, and Democratic US Senate candidates Speaker Sara Gideon, Bre Kidman, and Betsy Sweet.

Notably missing was Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. His pre-recorded speech was pulled at the last minute.

Maine Dems cited "recent events" and shared his statement regarding the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. The statement reads, in part:

These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice. Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd.

Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.

To read Joe Biden's full statement, click here.

In response to the rally, Republican National Committee Spokesperson Nina McLaughlin says: "Joe Biden's allies headlining a rally for him cements what we already know, that he has fully embraced the radical socialist wing of his party. Joe Biden isn't a moderate, and Mainers will reject these radicals in November."

