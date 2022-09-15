Maine congressional candidates divided on police reform

Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Ed Thelander campaigned in Portland Thursday following an uptick in shootings in the city.

PORTLAND, Maine — Candidates hoping to represent Maine's 1st Congressional District in Washington are far apart in their support for police reform.

On Thursday, Republican candidate Ed Thelander, campaigned outside of Portland City Hall to call for increased support and resources, and criticize his November opponent, Democratic incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, for her support of police reform, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"We want to continue living in what is Maine's safest state," Thelander said during his press conference. "The violent crime in Maine is rising, and I believe it's going to get worse as the winter comes and people get desperate. Much of that blame, is caused by the progressive policies of Rep. Pingree and her progressive colleagues down in Washington."

Today republican CD1 candidate Ed Thelander campaigned outside of Portland City Hall. He's calling for additional support/resource for police. He also criticized his opponent, democrat Rep. Chellie Pingree, for her support of police reform. The latest tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/gCgXOLrF4E — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 15, 2022

Thelander's press conference comes amid an uptick in shootings in the city of Portland. According to Portland police, there have been 43 shooting incidents in 2022, which is double what was seen the year prior. Thelander is calling for more resources for police officers.

"Our law enforcement is not properly or completely equipped, they are not properly or completely trained. They don't have the time for the training because they don't have the manpower for the training," Thelander said. Portland police have also responded to 17 stabbings, which they said was up by 31 percent since last year.

In response to Thelander's claims, Rep. Pingree says she has voted multiple times recently to provide funding to police departments throughout the country through the Community Oriented Policing Services Grants, and the American Rescue Plan.

"Last year, I voted for the American Rescue Plan which delivered over $350 billion to cities and towns to put more police officers on the beat nationwide – with the resources, training, and accountability they need to engage in effective community policing. Sadly, every single Republican in Congress voted to defund the police with their votes against this critical funding," Pingree wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine.

During Thursday's news conference, Thelander cited the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as policy supported by Pingree that he believes would negatively impact law enforcement.

That bill, which was passed by the House of Representatives in 2021, seeks to end the particle of chokeholds, qualified immunity for officers, and no-knock warrants. Thelander says he does not support these measures.

"They're taking their life in their [hands] when they do knock or no-knock warrants. I would much rather call somebody out, but to take away their ability to do it when it needs to be done, that's a whole other issue," Thelander said.

Portland police are currently eliminating the number of outside overtime details for most traffic and construction work, and shifting those officers to working on the streets, according to the department.