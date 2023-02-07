Maine Legislature tries again on MaineCare bill that would increase nursing facility reimbursement

Sen. Jeff Timberlake is proposing the bill after the appropriations committee did not fund it last session.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Over the past two years, 11 long-term care facilities closed here in Maine—many of them in rural communities.

Those who work in the industry have said time and time again that this trend is going to continue if those facilities are not better funded.

On Tuesday, a bill that passed last year, but was never funded, was re-introduced to the Legislature. The bill would increase MaineCare reimbursements so nursing homes can offer health insurance for direct care workers.

"It's all about their reimbursements. If they can't be reimbursed for their expenses, as a business owner, you don't open," Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, said.

Timberlake is sponsoring the bill for the second time. Last year, it passed unanimously out of committee and passed in the full House and Senate, but when it got to the appropriations committee, it was never funded.

"Let's face it, we're doling money out everywhere. Let's take care of those that are in need, and that's these nursing homes," Timberlake added.

This bill would increase MaineCare reimbursements so facilities can offer health insurance to their employees. Timberlake said this would help retain workers.

Others spoke in Tuesday's public hearing on the bill including those who run nursing homes.

Michael Tyler operates more than 20 facilities across the state. He testified in favor of the bill at Tuesday's public hearing. During his testimony, he said keeping these facilities open comes down to one thing: staffing.

He went on to say that occupancy at long-term care facilities is at an all-time low because there isn't enough staff. He said this bill would help facilities be competitive in the job market by offering more benefits—not only helping employees but also providing care for the most vulnerable.

"The services we provide in long-term care facilities are needed and critical. They're not optional," Tyler said.

This bill received no opposition during the public hearing. Sen. Timberlake said he hopes this not only passes but is funded this time around.