Lawmaker compares vaccine mandate to Nazi death camp doctor

BANGOR, Maine — A group of Democrats wants a state Republican lawmaker to resign over comments in which she compared vaccine mandates to the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” who performed experiments on Jews.
A letter called Rep. Heidi Sampson’s remarks “wildly unacceptable and inappropriate.” The state lawmaker made the comment, "Do I need to remind you of the late 1930s and into the ’40s in Germany and the experiments with Josef Mengele? What was it? A shot? These were crimes against humanity,” she said during a rally in front of the State House, according to the Associated Press.
Democratic Sen. Joseph Baldacci, of Bangor, called the comparison of healthcare mandates to Nazi Germany “an utter disrespect" to Holocaust survivors and the Jewish community.