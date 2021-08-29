Lawmaker compares vaccine mandate to Nazi death camp doctor

BANGOR, Maine — A group of Democrats wants a state Republican lawmaker to resign over comments in which she compared vaccine mandates to the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” who performed experiments on Jews.

A letter called Rep. Heidi Sampson’s remarks “wildly unacceptable and inappropriate.” The state lawmaker made the comment, "Do I need to remind you of the late 1930s and into the ’40s in Germany and the experiments with Josef Mengele? What was it? A shot? These were crimes against humanity,” she said during a rally in front of the State House, according to the Associated Press.