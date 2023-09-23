A video reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the Carters riding through the parade and waving at those watching.

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter kicked off the first day of fall riding in the Plains Peanuts Festival.

The festival started on Saturday and is expected to garner thousands of visitors. A video reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the Carters riding through the parade and waving at those watching.

In a week, the former president will turn 99. The Carter Center said the community can wish President Carter a happy 99th birthday by posting on its special wall online.

They're asking people to send a favorite photo or video, a favorite personal memory or a historical moment.

Can y’all see who is in this car? God Bless Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Carter for making the #plainspeanutfestival parade this year!!! Happy early birthday to him! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/fu3vpQcgsb — Yes. It has two k’s. (@erikka2ks08) September 23, 2023