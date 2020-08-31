Maine sees more than 75,000 absentee ballot requests in two weeks

Since the online request service launched two weeks ago, 76,305 Mainers have requested absentee ballots through the new system, Sec. of State's Office says.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The above video explains the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

On Monday, Aug. 17, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced the online service to request an absentee ballot for the November 3 General Election is now open.

After just one day, the Secretary of State's Office said more than 20,000 requests for absentee ballots were filed using the online system. Two weeks later, that number has risen to more than 75,000.

The Secretary of State’s Office tells NEWS CENTER Maine since the online service launched two weeks ago, 76,305 Mainers have requested absentee ballots through the system. That number does not include ballot requests submitted directly to municipal clerks via other means.

Officials say ballot requests data, with regular updates, will begin to be posted online after Labor Day.

Our online absentee ballot request service has seen more than 20K requests in just one day! Mainers are definitely getting prepared for the Nov. 3 election. Request your ballot here: https://t.co/IhXckUj8Jj #MaineVotes — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) August 18, 2020

The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office worked with the State’s online service provider to improve the design of the online service to make options more clear and easier to read, officials say.

There is also a new option for voters to request an accessible absentee ballot, which will allow voters with disabilities to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. The Secretary of State’s Office says the accessible voting option is still the development stages and will go live in mid-September.

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in-person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day. Voters do not need to provide a reason to vote absentee.

Just got an email confirmation my absentee ballot request has been approved and will be mailed out in early October.



This link makes it SO easy to request. No excuses! https://t.co/BD0hQVwbMe — Keith Carson (@KeithCarson) August 26, 2020

Click here to request an absentee ballot through the online service. The online service provides an email notification with a confirmation number. When the request is processed and accepted by the municipal clerk, the voter will receive additional notification and the ballot will arrive by mail. All Maine municipalities are required to accept electronic requests for absentee ballots. Voters can also print out the form and mail or hand-deliver it to their municipal clerk.

Maine election laws require absentee ballots to turned in to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on election night.

Voters must submit absentee ballot requests or vote in-person absentee at least three business days prior to the Nov. 3 Election. Municipal clerks receive the ballots 30 days prior to the election and will then begin to send ballots to voters who have requested them, beginning in early October.