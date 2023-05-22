Bill that would broaden primary elections works through Maine Legislature

LD 1959 would allow anyone to vote for any candidate, regardless of political party affiliation. This could lead to a slate of candidates all from one party.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill that would broaden Maine's existing primary election voting system was introduced in a public hearing session Monday.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Joe Baldacci of Penobscot, was absent to present the bill, which he is the sponsor for.

The bill's future is uncertain after the public hearing Monday.

Currently, ranked-choice voting comes into play if a candidate cannot get 50 percent of the vote plus one more vote.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the primary vote in elections for 2024 and onward will impact the primary election system as now people with 'no party preference' will be able to choose who they want to vote for across party lines.

LD 1959 would expand this primary process even more by allowing anyone to vote for any candidate in their local election. This means a registered Democrat would be able to vote for a Republican candidate and the other way around, according to the secretary of state.

"You might see multiple Republican candidates or multiple Democratic candidates on the general election ballot in November," Bellows said.

Bellows said this bill could result in two to four candidates from the same party voted through the primary if a district is drastically red or blue.

"We have concerns about its implementation," Bellows said. "We don't believe it is possible to implement this law in time for 2024. We're urging the Legislature to think very carefully before adopting it."

Bellows added her office opposes this bill, as new primary rules in 2024 will already be an adjustment for Maine voters.

The future of the bill lands in an upcoming work session. It is unclear if it will make it to a vote in the full Maine House.