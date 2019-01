SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police want to know if you have seen a man who's been missing since Tuesday.

They say 69 year old Carlos Ordonez is 5'7", 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the Old English Village area of South Portland, and may have been carrying a guitar case. Officials are searching the Clark's Pond and Brick Hill areas.

If you see Carlos Ordonez, South Portland police would like to hear from you at 874-8575.