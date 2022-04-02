Tax Day 2022: Why Americans have a few more days to file

Plus, child tax credit reminders and why your refund might take longer than usual to arrive this year.

WASHINGTON — After two years of extended deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tax Day is back in April -- but taxpayers still have a few more days than normal due to a D.C. holiday.

Tax Day is officially on Monday, April 18 (April 19 for Maine and Massachusetts due to Patriots' Day in those states). While the deadline is normally April 15, it was pushed back because of the Washington, D.C. holiday of Emancipation Day.

While Emancipation Day is technically on Saturday, April 16, it's observed by the government on the closest weekday. Tax Day was pushed back to the next weekday since D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone.

Taxpayers who request an extension will have until Oct. 17 to file.

There are also exceptions to the federal deadline for some areas that have suffered natural disasters, like severe storms and wildfires. The IRS lists tax relief information and counties with the extended May 16 deadline here.

Whether you've already filed your tax return or not, here's some things to know in 2022.

Your tax refund may be coming late this year

The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit. But the agency says some payments may take longer than 21 days and "taxpayers shouldn't rely on getting a refund by a certain date."

Delays can happen if the return has errors, is incomplete, or if the filer is affected by identity theft or fraud. It's also possible for a refund to get delayed due to more niche claims or because the 2021 child tax credit or recovery rebate credit aren't accounted for.

Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit can help speed up your refund.

Online resources may be quicker than calling

Amid COVID-related tax changes last tax season, the IRS said its phone systems received more than 145 million calls from January 1 to May 17. It said the fastest way to get answers is often to use its website.

"Our phone volumes continue to remain at record-setting levels," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "We urge people to check IRS.gov and establish an online account to help them access information more quickly."

Don't forget your third stimulus check and child tax credit letters

You may have received the third COVID-19 economic impact payment in 2021 (better known as the third stimulus check) or the advance child tax credit. But you may not recall how much money you received.

Those who got either or both should have also received letters in the mail this year from the IRS detailing how much money in total they were given in 2021.

Letter 6475 for the stimulus

Letter 6419 for the child tax credit

This is important, in part, because the stimulus and child tax credit amounts were based on taxpayers' income level. That amount was estimated off their previous tax returns. If the taxpayer ended up with more or less income in 2021 than in 2020, they may be eligible for more money -- or may owe some back to the IRS.

Those who did not receive some or all of the third stimulus check but believe they are eligible for it can apply for a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Those who took the advance child tax credit last year were eligible to receive up to half the money in monthly installments in 2021 and can get the other half after filing taxes.