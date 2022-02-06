Turner family heads to DC to advocate for Ukrainian orphans

Andrew and Chelsea Davies are traveling to Washington, D.C. next week to ask Congress to grant temporary visas to 300 Ukrainian orphans.

MAINE, USA — It has been more than three months since the Russian military invaded Ukraine, but one Maine family has been advocating ever since to help hundreds of orphans living in Ukraine.

Chelsea and Andrew Davies of Turner have hosted orphan twin boys during school breaks and have been attempting since the start of the war to get the boys and their older brother to safety. For privacy reasons, the Davies family call the orphans A and D and their older brother, M.

They've found it has been an uphill battle to get temporary visas from the U.S. Department of State.

"It seems like we've kind of lost momentum, and we've kind of moved on you know from the war and things like that," Chelsea Davies said.

That's why they plan to travel to Washington, D.C. next week to speak with members of Congress and encourage them to grant 300 orphans temporary visas, which would allow them to safely get out of Ukraine as the war continues.

"We really care about these kids, and we want them to be safe here with us," she added.

The Davies are the only family from Maine going to Washington, but 11 other states across the nation will also be represented. All families attending have hosted orphans from Ukraine before and are working to set up meetings with their senators and representatives.

"Our ask is still the same," Davies said. "We want temporary visas to bring the boys here."

The Davies said they have meetings set up with Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, after they arrive in Washington.