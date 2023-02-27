Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters' after brain aneurysm, rep says

The "Saving Private Ryan" actor was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after he collapsed at home.

LOS ANGELES — Tom Sizemore's family is now "deciding end of life matters" after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, a representative for the actor told several news outlets Monday night.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," his manager Charles Lago said in a statement obtained by CNN, CBS News and other outlets. "The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

The 61-year-old actor was hospitalized in critical condition early last Saturday, Lago previously said. He had suffered the aneurysm at his Los Angeles home. According to Monday's update, Sizemore has been in a coma and in critical care since that day.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, the Mayo Clinic says. It can suddenly leak or rupture, causing life-threatening bleeding in the brain known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Sizemore has acted in films including “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He is best known for his portrayal of Sgt. Mike Horvath in the World War II movie "Saving Private Ryan." His more recent credits include episodes of "Cobra Kai" and "Twin Peaks" (2017).

He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 for his leading role in HBO's made-for-TV film "Witness Protection."

Sizemore also has had a history of run-ins with law enforcement. He was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers." Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.