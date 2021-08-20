'They need to get out' | Mainers from Afghanistan demand more action to help loved ones

Advocates called for greater humanitarian assistance from the U.S., an expedited visa process, and the prioritization of women and children.

PORTLAND, Maine — Members of Maine's Afghan community held a peaceful protest in Portland's Monument Square Friday.

The group of at least 30 people gathered to demand "justice for Afghanistan" as thousands in the country are trying to flee Taliban rule.

"I have family members there and I know many people who have family members there," Neilab Habibza said.

Habibza said she and many others feel it is their duty to speak out following the Taliban's resurgence since the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

HAPPENING NOW: Mainers from Afghanistan are gathered in Monument Square in @CityPortland demanding “Justice for #Afghanistan.” @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/1qTxRqqruN — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) August 20, 2021

"They don't feel safe at all. They need to get out of there," she said. "They want to get out of there for a better life for a life the United States has influenced for the Afghan people in the last 20 years."

Advocates are calling for greater humanitarian assistance from the U.S., an expedited visa process, and the prioritization of women and children in the evacuation effort.

The demonstration happened just hours after President Biden, who is facing ongoing criticism for the botched withdrawal, addressed the nation yet again Thursday promising to get all Americans and allies out safely.

"We're going to do everything, everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States," he said. "But let me be clear: Any American who wants to come home - we will get you home."