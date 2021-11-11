Watch what may be the best NFL touchdown of 2021 that won't count

A scrambling, improvised touchdown for the Miami Dolphins had the commentators chuckling afterward Thursday night. But it didn't count.

Up 6-3 over the Baltimore Ravens early in the 4th quarter and with a third and goal at the Baltimore 6-yard line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was retreating under pressure from the Ravens defense. Desperately looking for a receiver, he dumped it off and found 6 feet 6 inch, 327-pound offensive lineman Robert Hunt.

Hunt, who caught the ball at the 12, instinctively turned upfield. He juked out of the way of one defender and was hit at the 2-yard-line. Hunt flipped from the impact, but had the wherewithal to reach the ball over the goal line for the score.

This #Dolphins offensive lineman, Robert Hunt, with the greatest non-touchdown touchdown in #NFL history



It was an exciting play, to be sure. But it was all for naught.

While teams can bring in an extra offensive lineman to report as an eligible receiver, Hunt was the right guard on the play. And was not eligible. The Dolphins were flagged for illegal touching and were penalized five yards.

But other NFL players watching the game at home didn't care.

"Bro why did he make a play like that?" tweeted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with crying laughter emojis.

"Ain't gon lie the Big Guy made me jump out my seat !!! What a play," tweeted Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, later adding "Play of the year."

Miami ended up settling for a field goal on the drive to make it 9-3.

6'6" 327 pound Robert Hunt GAVE IT HIS ALL. 💪



One of the greatest plays that didn't count in NFL history.



