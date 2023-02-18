President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care

The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday that the 39th president will receive hospice care instead of "additional" medical intervention.

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will receive hospice care and spend his "remaining time" at home, according to a statement issued Saturday from The Carter Center.

The former 39th president had been in and out of the hospital recently. Carter, 98, served as commander in chief from 1977 to 1981.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Jason Carter, Carter's grandson, tweeted Saturday that his grandparents are "at peace."

The former president celebrated his most recent birthday in October with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.