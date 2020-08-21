Postal Service launches website with info on how to vote by mail

The USPS says its new election mail site has important information for requesting or casting mail-in ballots, which it recommends voters do as soon as possible.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A new website from the U.S. Postal Service is now online with information for voters, as well as election officials, on participating in the November election through the mail.

The USPS said in a statement Friday that the site has details on requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, which the independent federal agency views as "the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail."

It's launched the website to give information on how to vote by mail this year as many states are expanding mail-in voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Postal Service says that there will likely be a significant increase in demand to vote by mail.

The webpage gives direct links to both federal and state resources on how to use the mail to vote. It also has info for voters abroad and those serving in the military.

The new postmaster general, a Trump donor and ally who took the job in June, has faced a public outcry over Postal Service changes and delivery delays. Democrats have warned his cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

While testifying Friday before a Senate committee, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he was unaware of recent mail operation changes until they sparked a public uproar. But DeJoy also said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or high-speed sorting machines that have been removed, telling the committee the resources aren't needed.

DeJoy told the Senate panel that it’s his “sacred duty” to ensure on-time election mail delivery.

On its website, the Postal Service says it strongly recommends that voters request ballots as early as possible, but no later than 15 days before the election Nov. 3 date.

Voters should mail their ballots at least one week prior to their state's due date to make sure election officials can receive them on-time. Mail-in ballots must comply with local jurisdictions’ requirements, so voters should contact their election officials for more details on deadlines and other requirements in their state.

The USPS statement says that people are "asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works, so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete and send their mail-in ballots."

The election mail website can be visited at usps.com/votinginfo.