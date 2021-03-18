Child dies in accident involving Peloton treadmill, CEO says

After revealing a child died from an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, the CEO reminded customers to keep kids and pets away from the workout equipment.

Peloton revealed on Thursday that a child recently died following an accident involving one of its Tread+ treadmills.

In a note sent to some customers and posted online, CEO John Foley said he recently learned about an accident "resulting in, unthinkably, a death." Foley went on to say that he was also aware of a "handful" of other incidents "involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt."

"Each [accident] is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley wrote.

"We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help," Foley added.

Peloton's CEO reminded equipment owners to review all safety warnings, to keep children and pets away. He also told owners to always remove and store the treadmill safety key away from the hands of children. The product is designed for people over 16-years-old, weighing over 105 pounds.

"We are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," Foley said.

A report filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission in early February detailed another incident where a 3-year-old boy was trapped and found "pulseless" under a Peloton Tread+.

"He was found to have tread marks on his back matching the slats of the treadmill, neck injury, and petechiae on his face, presumably from occlusion of blood flow," the incident report said. In response to the report, Peloton said it was contacted March 17 and told by the treadmill owner that "the child is expected to fully recover."