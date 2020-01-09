"42" returns to movie theaters in tribute to Chadwick Boseman

AMC Theaters said guests overwhelmingly identified '42' as their favorite Chadwick Boseman film, apart from 'Black Panther.'

AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and other movie theater chains will be re-releasing the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film, died Friday after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

AMC confirmed that they are partnering with Warner Bros. on the re-release and will be making "42" available in hundreds of open AMC locations around the United States starting Thursday, Sept. 3.

The theater chain will be implementing special coronavirus mitigation protocols and tickets will be sold at a reduced $5 rate. AMC said tickets will be on sale by the end of Tuesday.

According to Regal Cinemas, it will begin "42" screenings at theaters starting on Friday. Cinemark's website also stated it will have screenings starting Friday.

AMC Theaters released a poll Friday on Twitter asking guests and fans of the actor to vote on their favorite Chadwick Boseman film, beyond "Black Panther," and "42" overwhelmingly garnered the top spot at 62.2% of the vote.

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration on and off the screen and will be missed. While we all loved him as T'Challa, what is your favorite movie of his? — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 29, 2020

Among Boseman's most popular roles apart from "Black Panther" and "42," the actor played James Brown in "Get on Up" and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall. His final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" will be released on Netflix posthumously.