CLIFTON, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the cause of a woman's death after her body was found at a home on Airline Road in Clifton between 7 and 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The body was taken to a medical examiner for an autopsy. The woman's identity has not yet been released to the public, and family is still being notified of her death.

Officials do not believe that the death was suspicious at this time.